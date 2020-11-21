Longtime Ada area scoutmaster and Rotary International member David Crisp was honored Friday during Ada Sunrise Rotary’s meeting at the Aldridge Hotel in downtown Ada.
Crisp received the prestigious International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians Cliff Dochterman Award. The criteria for the award are...
• Contributions to the character development, leadership, citizenship, and personal growth among scouting members
• Exemplification of Rotary’s “Four-Way Test”
• Recruiting and training volunteer scouting leaders
• Strengthening the relationship between Rotary and scouting
Crisp has been a member of Rotary International for 40 years, and is a lifelong scout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.