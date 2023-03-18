District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson, along with the Pontotoc Technology Center and Case First Forensics and Consulting is hosting a training entitled Practical Child Abuse Investigations in May for local law enforcement agencies. District Attorney Violent Crimes Investigator Doug Parker will be the presenter for the training.
“When I took office, I made a commitment to my staff and the community at large to provide job specific additional training for my prosecutors and the local law enforcement community,” Johnson said. “This is an excellent opportunity to sharpen our skill sets, collaborate on specific cases or general investigative methods, and receive free training for our professional requirements.”
The workshop will include a variety of topics on conducting child physical and sexual abuse investigations, including basic crime scene investigation skills, interviewing strategies, as well as components of child physical and sexual abuse. The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) has also cataloged the class to satisfy eight hours of the mandatory continuing education credit that police are required to participate in each year in order to maintain their certification.
Doug Parker joined the District Attorney’s investigative team in January after 27 years with Oklahoma City Police Department. He spent the last four years at OKCPD as a homicide investigator, and 17 years as an investigator with the Special Victims Unit. Parker investigated all officer-involved shootings, crimes against children, and deaths of children under 12 years old in that capacity.
“We are excited to bring this training to our facility. I believe this is an extension of our mission at PTC to foster additional training opportunities and help support the mission of our valued law enforcement community,” said Pontotoc Technology Center Superintendent Travis Graham. “I think it’s great that Erik, Doug and the rest of the crew at the DA’s Office are promoting this training to handle crimes against our most vulnerable segment of our society.”
The Practical Child Abuse Investigations Training will be held Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Technology Center in Ada and is free and open to any law enforcement agency wanting to attend. Late registration will be from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.