DAR hosts December meeting

Opening ritual
Regent Scalf and Chaplain Linda Hebert led the opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Janet Barrett. The national anthem was led by Myrtie Clarke and the Pledge to the Oklahoma Fag was led by Nancy Haney. Ruth Ann Taylor led the preamble to the U. S. Constitution, and The American’s Creed was led by Linda Hebert.
Lunch
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf led in prayer for the luncheon. The Christmas luncheon was hosted by Suzanne McFarlane, Sandra Mantooth, Ruth Ann Taylor, Donnetta Hoggatt and Nannette Norman. The tables were decorated with a Christmas theme. Each table had small lighted trees with presents under the trees. The serving table had a large red poinsettia and two smaller blue poinsettias for decorations. The luncheon was a covered-dish meal provided by each member. The hostesses provided the desserts and the drinks. A wonderful time of fellowship was had by all.
Program
The Christmas program was presented by Pearlgrace & Company. They are a performing group made up of Jill Williamson and her daughters. Jill is married to Randy Williamson, who is a manager at iQor.
Jill is a graduate of Paul Valley High School and of Oklahoma State University. She has a degree in elementary education and music. The family has lived several places throughout the years. She homeschools her children and is very busy with many activities. Their family is made up of four sons and three daughters. Two of their sons are in law enforcement, one is studying law and one is working in China. Samantha, Elizabeth, and Grace are still at home.
Today, only Jill, Samantha and Grace performed. They have a background in classical music but also play a trace of bluegrass and Southern gospel. Jill said that they play music for the heart and soul. Our chapter certainly found that to be true, as we were uplifted by all their music.
Daughter Samantha has studied classical violin for several years with an OU professor, and she is now taking lessons with his wife. She is planning on attending the University of Oklahoma after she finishes high school in May.
Their family is an asset to Ada and is a wonderful musical group, with vocal and instrumental CDs available. If you would like to know more about the group, contact them at www.pearlgraceeandco.com.
Business meeting
and reports
President general’s message
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf read the year-end message of NSDAR President General Ann Turner Dillon. President General Dillon stated that she was not one to make New Year’s resolutions; however, one of her goals this year is to transition the next DAR administration successfully. Every officer in the National Society serves in a volunteer position, and all expect to be replaced in two or three years.
She encouraged us, as we enter 2019, to join her in helping our replacement to do the best job that they can do. The National Society benefits when we work together. She wants each chapter to never underestimate the impact that they have on so many people and organizations within their communities.
In many cultures, the new year is started with a blessing. So she leaves us with this ancient one: “May the Lord bless and keep you. May the Lord’s face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace.”
Secretary and
treasurer reports
Elizabeth Witherow made a motion to approve the minutes of the November meeting, and the motion was seconded by Janet Barrett. The motion passed.
The treasurer’s report was approved and filed for audit. Suzanne McFarlane, treasurer, reminded the Veteran Committee members to see her after the meeting and pick up their veteran’s bank statement.
Registrar
Nancy Haney reported that Chimney Hill DAR has a new member, Robin Stone Brown. There are also two members still in the membership process: Sandra Thompson and Karen Walters.
National
defense report
The national defense report was given by Elizabeth Witherow. She reported on the Special Operations Command.
SOCOM has signaled that it intends to adjust to “Interstate strategic competition, not terrorism” in response to the 2018 National Defense Strategy to support the Pentagon’s view of the evolving geopolitical environment. SOCOM units include all of the armed force commands of the Defense Department, currently under the leadership of one commander. Forces must be prepared to deal with competitors like China and Russia and also rogue regimes, such as North Korea and Iran, as well as non-state actors equipped with increasingly high-tech weaponry. The nature of geopolitical struggles in coming years could provide a major role for unconventional units such as Special Operations Forces.
Russia utilizes sophisticated offensive cyber programs, covert actions and psychological operations and has been actively supporting foreign militaries in Syria and Ukraine,
China is creating artificial islands and using fleets of fishing vessels to assert territorial and resources rights throughout the Pacific, plus using cyber tools against the United States and its allies and private companies.
Political warfare steps that SOCOM could use include providing more aid to the Baltic Nations; aiding proxies in Syria and Yemen to counter Iranian-backed organizations; and improving border security capabilities and the overall effectiveness of Ukrainian military and police units against Russian-backed rebels.
It would not involve putting SOF directly in some of these spots, but rather using advisers on the ground.
Indian Minute
Sandra Mantooth reported on Tishu Miko, a Chickasaw chief.
Before 1836 to ‘38, when the Chickasaws moved west, their country was divided into three groups of Chickasaws. One of these groups was the Pontotoc Chickasaws, led by Chief Tishu Miko, sometimes called “King.” Tishu Miko was a wise counselor and brave warrior who died in 1841. He had great influence over other leaders.
When the Chickasaws agreed to move to new land west of the Mississippi, they signed the treaty of Pontotoc. They obtained land that belonged to the Choctaws. When the Chickasaws departed their main homeland in Mississippi, they arrived at two forts. One is on the Red River, Fort Washita, and the other, Fort Coffee on the Arkansas River. Large quantities of food and supplies were stored at the forts, waiting for their arrival. Upon arrival, the supplies, flour and pork were spoiled. They struggled to get more food. Following closely on this misfortune came an outbreak of smallpox. The Fort Coffee Chickasaws were victims of this epidemic.
One of the first victims was Tishu Miko, who was one of the oldest chiefs of the tribe.
After his death, his daughter came to the fort’s commander and requested a proper burial of her father. She stated that her people were now poor and did not have the means for a proper Chickasaw burial. Capt. John Stuart, the commanding officer, agreed that the remains be brought into the fort, and a grave was dug in the post-burial grounds. A detail of six men from the company fired six volleys over the grave, and this satisfied the Chickasaws.
On the morning after the funeral, the fort was visited again by the daughter of Tishu Miko. She thanked the commander for his kindness. Since she spoke very little English and could not read, she produced an old garment that her father had cherished and gave it to the officer. It was tattered and soiled, and inside was a worn parchment. He unfolded it and at once exclaimed, “Great God, had I known this, I would have had the whole command at the funeral!” It was the commission of Tishu Miko, chief of the Chickasaws, into the American Army and signed by George Washington.
When the Chickasaws moved and settled in their new home, they called the new capital and council house Tishomingo.
Capt. Tishu Miko’s obituary appeared in the Arkansas Gazette on May 5, 1841. It stated: “Captain Tishomingo, a veteran warrior of the Chickasaws, departed this life on May 4th. He was a man who had seen wars and fought battles. He stood high among his people as a brave and good man. He served under General Wayne in the Revolutionary War. In the late war (War of 1812) with England, he served under General Andrew Jackson and did many deeds of valor. He fought in nine battles for the United States.”
Conservation report
The conservation report was given by Linda Hebert on energy conservation. Energy conservation is the effort made to reduce the consumption of energy by using less of an energy service. This can be achieved either by using energy more efficiently or by reducing the amount of service used.
Energy can be conserved by reducing wastage and losses, improving efficiency through technological upgrades and improved operation and maintenance. She also mentioned the use of green energy practices to help save natural resources.
Project Patriot report
Committee chairman Linda Hebert reported that last year, Chimney Hill voted to send $300 to support active military members through NSDAR Project Patriot instead of doing an individual chapter project. The money is used at medical centers in Maryland, Germany and Texas to help with the needs of military personnel. A motion was made by Elizabeth Witherow and seconded by Janet Barrett to send $300 again this year to support the national project. The motion carried.
Veterans Committee
Ruth Ann Taylor reported that 11 members of the veterans committee visited the Sulphur Veterans Center on Dec. 3. The committee took a lunch of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and cake for our chapter veterans. The committee and the veterans had a great visit, and the veterans were given their Christmas gifts after lunch.
The next monthly visit is scheduled for Wednesday, the 9th of January, because of a conflict on the first Tuesday, which is the regular date of the visit.
Good Citizen Award
Mary Scalf, committee chairman, announced that there were entries from Ada High School, Roff High School and Vanoss High School for this year’s Good Citizen contest. The three seniors who entered the contest have been invited to attend the meeting in April.
This year’s winner is Aislinn Beak, Ada High School, who won the American history essay contest when she was in the sixth grade, seventh grade and 10th grade. She was fourth in the state in 2013 when she was a sixth-grade student. We are looking forward to Aislinn reading her essay at the April meeting. We know that she will represent us well at the state Good Citizen contest.
Announcements
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf announced the Chimney Hills DAR chapter has 113 active members as of today. Regent Scalf also announced that our chapter had 401 hours of service to America in October. Those hours were reported to the State Service to America chairman.
The NSDAR yearly report is due Jan. 31, and committee chairmen are asked to have their reports turned in by Jan. 8.
Regent Scalf announced that we were saddened by the loss of longtime member Helen Roberts on Dec. 7. Several members were able to attend her memorial service. The Chimney Hill chapter will certainly miss her leadership.
The door prize drawing was won by Beth Buxton.
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Patsy West, Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition leader, will be the speaker.
Benediction
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf gave the benediction.
Adjournment
Visitors present were Jill Williamson, Samantha Williamson, Grace Williamson and Karen Walters.
Members present were Betty Allred, Janet Barrett, Tommie Beddow, Beth Buxton, Myrtie Clarke, Rita Cloar, Mary Ann Frame, Cukier Gonyon, Arletta Good, Nancy Haney, Linda Hebert, Donnetta Hoggett, Katherine Howry, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Nannette Norman, Marian Paniagua, Mary Pfeffer, Mary Scalf, Ruth Ann Taylor, Binnie Wilson and Elizabeth Witherow.
