After many delays due to the snow and icy roads, members of the Chimney Hill Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) traveled to the Sulphur Veterans Center on February 22, 2021 to deliver Valentines to the veterans there.
Students from Ada Early Childhood Center, Ada Washington, Ada Junior High, Latta, Homer, and Francis schools made hundreds of Valentine cards for the veterans.
Four members from DAR also presented a banner thanking the veterans for their service.
The Chimney Hill Chapter sponsors 10 veterans and although they don’t get to visit due to COVID restrictions, they deliver care packages to their veterans once a month.
