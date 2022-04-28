DAR Chimney Hill Chapter meets

The OSDAR Chimney Hill Chapter met on April 9, 2022 at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
Two of our American History Essay writers from Willard School, Drake Cody and Nathaniel Buckley read their essays. Drake Cody’s essay won the Oklahoma State DAR American History Award, and then won the National DAR South Central Region Award. Congratulations Drake! He will be recognized at the OSDAR Conference.
Members enjoyed refreshments while visiting with our essay winners and their families.
Hostesses were; Myrtie Clarke, Kelli Moss, and Karen Walters. After refreshments, Chapter Regent Mary Scalf read the President General’s message. Joan Elliott gave the treasurer’s report. Mary Ann Frame reported that our Oklahoma State DAR $2,000 scholarship winner, ECU student Cassandra Northcutt, will be presented her scholarship at the State Conference later this month. Sandra Mantooth gave the National Defense report.
Ruth Ann Taylor gave the Veterans Report on our March visit. Members attending the OSDAR State Conference will be: Ruth Ann (Taylor) Nix, Mary Scalf, Mary Ann Frame, and Tommie Beddow.
Visitors attending were; Drake, Sarah, Dan, and Nancy Cody, Nathaniel and William Buckley and their mother. Members attending were; Ruth Ann (Taylor) Nix, Rita Cloar, Marian Paniagua, Suzanne McFarlane, Tommie Beddow, Mary Scalf, Sandra Mantooth, Joan Elliott, Mary Ann Frame, Elaine Bearden, Donnetta Hoggatt, Myrtie Clarke, Kelli Moss, Vicki Fleming-Powelski, Bettye Brown, Janet Barrett, and Karen Walters.
