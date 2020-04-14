Attention all members: Regent Mary Scalf has announced that there will be no meeting of the Chimney Hill Chapter in the month of April, and she will announce later about the May meeting.
March call to order
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone.
Opening ritual
The opening ritual was led by Regent Mary Scalf and acting Chaplain Ruth Ann Taylor. After the opening prayer, Regent Scalf led the Pledge of Allegiance and Ruth Ann Taylor led the national anthem. The chapter regent led the group in the Pledge to the Oklahoma Flag, the Preamble to the Constitution and the American’s Creed.
Program
The scheduled speaker for the meeting had a family death and was unable to present the program. Suzanne McFarlane stepped up and reported on International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 each year.
The observance began in 1911 and was started by no specific group or organization but was started to show and give support to the human rights issues of women.
She reported that Ada has had two women mayors and two legislators. Also, a woman has served as head of the Ada Board of Education.
She mentioned Grace Baker, who was the wife of an ECU professor. Mrs. Baker was instrumental in raising most of the money for the fountain that stands in Juliana Park in downtown Ada.
The official colors for the organization in their early years were white, representing purity, and green, representing hope. Today, the official color for the organization is purple.
She also reminded everyone that March is Women’s History Month.
President general’s report
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf read the president general’s letter from Denise Doran Van Burean. President General Van Burean thanked each of the D. A. R. chapters for all the hard work that is accomplished by each chapter.
She thanked everyone for their many conservation projects from sea to sea. Two of the projects she mentioned were the Clear Water Project and Project Patriot.
She reminded everyone that this year is the 250-year anniversary of the Boston Massacre. This is the centennial of women’s suffrage and the 400-year anniversary of the establishment of Plymouth Colony.
She challenged us to all read her DAR Facebook page for the personal goals of her administration and also her new members goals.
Minutes
Minutes of the previous meeting were accepted, and hard copies were available at the meeting. Minutes were also emailed to members with internet addresses.
Treasurer’s report
The treasurer’s report was presented and filed for audit.
Officers’ reports
Registrar
The registrar report was given by Kathy Howry. She reported that Linda Vargass Turner West’s application to DAR has been approved. The sad news is that she and her family have moved to the state of Oregon because of work.
There is one prospective member, Kelsey Gibson, from Holdenville.
Kathy reported that she had received a card from member Karen Anderson, who is unable to attend meetings because of her ongoing battle with cancer. We all wish her well and hope she will soon be able to attend our meetings.
Historian
Karen Walters, historian, related two stories. One was about 40 children and 40 Marines who were involved in moving beds to their local care facilities. They were working together for the good of others.
Karen also related that the U.S. Constitution is the oldest ship afloat. On the Fourth of July, she will sail to Boston Harbor and fire her cannons as a salute to the nation.
National defense report
Joan Elliott gave the report for Carol Meyer. Joan reported on national defense-related commemorative days.
The first was National K-9 Veterans Day (March 13). This day honors dogs who have trained and served as military working dogs or military war dogs. During WWI, the U.S. military began to use dogs, as they saw European forces doing, as sentries, message carriers, scouts and tunnel and trap detectors. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U. S. Army K-9 Corps was formed on March 13, 1942.
The Army’s Dogs for Defense Program trained about 10,000 dogs, most of them donated to the war effort by American families for service as military war dogs.
During the Vietnam War, about 5,000 military war dogs served in country, and scout dogs were reported to have saved about 10,000 lives.
Approximately 3,000 U.S. military war dogs are currently deployed worldwide, working in a variety of law enforcement capacities, including the military, U.S. Customs, Border Patrol, police canine units and federal law enforcement.
The second commemorative day is National Medal of Honor Day (March 25). This day is dedicated to all Medal of Honor recipients. Created in 1861, the medal is the nation’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration, awarded to recognize personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty. It is also the oldest continuously issued combat decoration of the American armed forces.
The first Medals of Honor were presented on March 25, 1863, by Secretary of War Edwin Stanton to six Union Army members of “Andrews Raiders’” for volunteering and participation in a Civil War raid in April 1862.
There are three versions of the medal, one each for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. Marine Corps and Coast Guard members receive the Navy version. One does not win the medal; one is awarded it.
According to the Medal of Honor Historical Society of the United States, 3,525 medals have been awarded to 3,506 individuals since its creation, with more than 40% awarded for actions during the Civil War. The first double recipient of the medal was Thomas Custer, younger brother of George Armstrong Custer, for two separate actions during the Civil War.
Congress designated March 25 annually as National Medal of Honor Day in 1990.
The third commemorative day is National Vietnam War Veterans Day (March 29). This day honors the men and women who served in the military during the longest conflict to date as of January 2020 in U.S. history (November 1955 to April 1975).
The Vietnam War spanned nearly two decades and involved five U.S. presidents and 500,000 military personnel. The war resulted in nearly 60,000 American deaths. Because it was largely an unpopular war, returning servicemen, many of whom were drafted, were often not well received when they came home. And that treatment was often extended to other service members, regardless of where they had served during the Vietnam era.
Indian minute
Sandra Mantooth talked about “Powerful and Influential Native American Women.”
The first was Nanye-hi (Nancy Ward), Beloved Woman of the Cherokees. Nanye-hi was born into the Cherokee Wolf Clan. In 1775, she stood by her husband during a fight against the Creeks, chewing the lead for bullets in order to provide his ammunition with deadly ridges. When her husband was fatally shot, she grabbed a rifle, rallied her fellow fighters and entered the battle herself. With her on their side, the Cherokee won that day.
These actions led to Nanye-hi being named “Beloved Woman” of the Cherokees, a powerful position whose duties included leading the Women’s Council and sitting on the Council of Chiefs. Nanye-hi also took part in treaty talks, to the surprise of male colonists when they were on the other side of the bargaining table.
The second woman, Sarah Winnemucca, was an outspoken advocate. Born circa 1844 in present-day Nevada, Sarah Winnemucca was the daughter and granddaughter of Northern Paiute chiefs. She learned English and Spanish as a child, in addition to three Indian dialects. In the 1870s, these abilities led to her serving as an interpreter at Fort McDermitt and then on the Malheur Reservation.
In 1879, Winnemucca lectured in San Francisco. The next year, she met with President Rutherford B. Hayes in Washington. Winnemucca also became the first Native American woman to produce a published book, “Life Among the Paiutes: Their Wrongs and Claims” (1883).
The work included powerful statements such as “For shame, for shame! You dare to cry out liberty, when you hold us in places against our will, driving us from place to place as if we were beasts.”
The U.S. government committed to reforms, including a return to Malhear for the Paiute. However, in the end, nothing changed. Winnemucca died in 1891. Despite the setbacks she encountered, she was a strong advocate for her people.
Conservation
Binnie Wilson reported on solar energy and wind power. Solar energy and wind power are two of the renewable energy options.
We can begin to conserve energy by making small changes to everyday routines. For example, use window light instead of turning on lights during the day and replace standard light bulbs with energy-efficient bulbs. We need to help replenish what is being used by giving back to the earth.
She stated that deforestation continues to be a major environmental issue. Planting trees is a way to aid in the restoration of homes for wildlife, food sources and medicinal properties that only trees provide.
We can help to protect the quality of soil through composting. Enriching the soil this way sets off a positive chain of events that allows for other plants to grow naturally, leading to improved air quality and adding to the beauty of the land.
Veterans
The monthly visit to the Veterans Center took place on Tuesday, March 3. All but two of our adopted veterans were able to be present. One was sick, and one was having tests at the hospital. We hope to see them when we make our next visit.
Ruth Ann Taylor encouraged everyone to bring their can tabs to the next meeting. They will be taken to the state conference in April.
All veterans centers throughout the state are on lockdown because of the coronavirus, so we will not be able to visit our veterans at the Sulphur Center. We will be sending cards to encourage them until we are able to visit again.
State American History
Elaine Bearden, state American History Committee chairman, has received word from the state chairman that our two Chimney Hill winners have also placed on the state level. Taylor Bean, fifth-grade winner, has won second place at the state level. The sixth-grade winner, Anneliese Weir, won first place in the sixth-grade competition. They will both be recognized at the state convention. Anneliese’s essay is now entered in the national essay judging. Thank you both for all your work, and good luck with all your future endeavors.
Regent report
Mary Scalf reported on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, the clash between British soldiers and a Boston mob that resulted in five civilian deaths and a upswell of patriotic fever that helped propel the colonies toward revolution.
Trouble had been brewing for months between Bostonians and the more than 2,000 troops stationed in Boston since October 1768. The troops were there to stop a feared insurrection over the Townshend Acts. Those laws sought to tighten England’s collection of and enforcement of colonial customs and duties.
Tempers on both sides were short on the cold night of March 5, 1770. A group of men and boys began to harass Private Hugh White, who was posted at the Custom House on King Street. As the crowd assembled, White called for reinforcements.
The scene became louder and more tense. The men cursed the soldiers and threw snowballs, chunks of ice and heavy sticks at the soldiers.
A club was thrown at Private Hugh Montgomery, who staggered and fired, killing one man. Several other soldiers then fired, and more Bostonians fell.
Thirteen were arrested — one officer and 12 soldiers. John Adams and John Quincy Adams defended the officer. They called 23 witnesses during the trial. The trial started on Oct. 24, 1770. The town brought in a jury pool of non-Bostonians in an effort to ensure a fair trial. The main question was to decide if the officer illegally ordered his men to fire. The trial ended on Oct. 30, 1770, with a not-guilty verdict.
The soldiers’ trial began in November with an out-of-town jury. After the evidence was presented, the jury deliberated about three hours and on Dec. 3, six of the soldiers were acquitted and two convicted of manslaughter.
Manslaughter was a capital crime, but Adams invoked an English precedent for first offenders known as the benefit of clergy. The soldiers were released and removed from town.
March 5 became a day of mourning, remembering patriotic fervor in Boston. After independence, the day was celebrated for a time to debate current issues.
DAR will be commemorating the Boston Massacre this year with several events to remember the victims of the massacre.
Old/new business
No old or new business.
Announcements
The OSDAR conference is April 23-25 at the Embassy Suite Hotel in Norman. Registration is due by April 7 to avoid a late fee. (The conference has been canceled and will be rescheduled later.)
Regent Scalf thanked everyone who brought items for the state service project. You can continue to donate until the convention.
Envelopes for donations to the Canterbury Youth Voices are available at the back table.
The Martha Washington Tea is April 1 in Tulsa. The cost is $20. (canceled)
The illness update was given.
Hostesses for the meeting: Jean Kelley, Marian Paniagua and Ruth Ann Taylor. The table decorations were a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
The door prize was won by Rita Cloar.
The next meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. (canceled)
Benediction
Mary Scalf gave the benediction.
Adjournment and refreshments
Members present
The members present were Tommie Beddow, Rita Cloar, Joan Elliott, Mary Ann Frame, Lou Ann Hoover, Kathy Howry, Jean Kelley, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Kelli Moss, Marian Paniagua, Mary Scalf, Ruth Ann Taylor, Karen Walters and Binnie Wilson. There were no visitors present.
Secretary Tommie Beddow
