The regular meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chimney Hill Chapter, met at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Ada Arts and Heritage. Chapter Regent Mary Scalf welcomed all members and visitors.
Opening ritual
The Opening ritual was led by Regent Mary Scalf and Chaplain Mary Ann Frame. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Janet Barrett. The national anthem was led by Karen Walters. The pledge to the Oklahoma Flag was led by Carol Meyer. The Preamble to the Constitution was led by Binnie Wilson, and the American’s Creed was led by Mary Ann Frame.
Speaker
The introduction of this month’s speaker was made by Chapter Regent Mary Scalf. The program “The Importance of Bees” presented by Ernie Stagg. Mr. Stagg is a longtime resident of Pontotoc County. He was with the Ada Boys Club for 20 years and is on the board of the Pontotoc Technology Center. He is a retired educator and a member of the East Central Bee Keepers Association.
Mr. Stagg told the meeting how he became involved in beekeeping and how much he had learned from those who shared their knowledge of bees with him. He stated that honey is the only insect food that has all the nutrients that are needed for man’s survival. He shared that bees recognize faces and smells. He said a bee remembers if a person has been angry with them.
We learned how bee hives are organized for their very important work. Only female bees do the work of the hive. The queen bee can lay 1,000 to 2,000 eggs a day in the summer. The queen bee also determines the sex of each bee, depending on the season of the year. Drones are all males, and they die as soon as they fertilize the queen’s egg. Each summer, 20,000 to 60,000 bees can be in one box.
He stated that it takes 1,152 bees flying to 4.5 million flowers to make one/fourth of a tablespoon of honey each in their lifetime. Another interesting fact that he shared was that a vial of honey found in King Tut’s’ tomb, estimated to be 3,100 years old, was still good.
Albert Einstein said, “If all bees were to die, in four years the world would not have enough food for man to survive.” Mr. Stagg also shared several interesting handouts, along with many pictures.
He opened the program for questions from the audience. Several interesting questions were asked and answered by Mr. Stagg. We learned a lot of valuable information about bees and how they affect our lives. Thank you, Mr. Stagg, for all that you do to keep our environment in Pontotoc County safe.
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf presented Mr. Stagg with a gift for his presentation and his time. She thanked him for all he has done through the years to make Ada a better place to live and to raise families.
The meeting then took a break for bidding on the silent auction items. The money which is raised will be used for chapter projects. These funds help our chapter carry out several community projects. The meeting was reconvened by Regent Mary Scalf.
President general’s message
The President general’s message was read by Chapter Regent Mary Scalf. President General Denise Doring Van Buren, challenged all members and chapters to commit to take DAR to new heights of achievement. This year, she encouraged that we be women of purpose, vibrant women who are carrying our mission forward to attract and retain women. Women who commit to something meaningful. Think of it as “If you build it, they will come.” We must help women find a connection to DAR’s organizational mission.
She asked each chapter to develop and then publicize programs that will help both attract new members and retain the women who are already members. She further encouraged each chapter to prepare strategic plans to guide our work this year and in the future. To plan meaningful, exciting and visible events and to think big about our chapter’s potential.
Reports
Secretary’s report
The minutes for December were taken by Sandra Mantooth. The minutes were approved.
Treasurer’s report
The treasurer’s report was given by treasurer Suzanne McFarlane and was filed for audit.
Vice regent
Mary Ann Frame reported on the DAR State Scholarship, which is due in the state office on Jan. 31. She is working on the applications for the $2,000 scholarship. The forms can also be downloaded online.
Registrar
Registrar Nancy Haney reported that she would be glad to help new prospect Pat Childress, who is visiting the meeting today with her DAR application.
Historian
Historian Karen Walters reported that this year’s Chapter Accomplishment Book is on the back table for anyone who wants to see it.
National defense report
Chairman Carol Meyer informed the meeting of a special TV program that is to be aired on OETA this month. The series is titled “Back in Time.” There are weekly shows, and this week’s program is “A Piece of Time,” which features Verdo Hooker, the husband of Chimney Hill DAR member Lorraine Hooker.
Verdo’s father was killed in WWII in Europe when Verdo was a young man. Seven years later, Verdo was in uniform, serving his country. He served in the military for 23 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Carol encouraged us to watch the program. She said that it is a wonderful picture of the sacrifice of a family.
The national defense report was on a WWII Wave cryptographer who received a Distinguished Citizen Medal. She reported on Winfred “Winnie” Moore Breegle, who was born in 1922 in Ohio. She graduated from high school in 1938 at the age of 16 and completed college in three years with majors in English, Spanish and social studies and a minor in science.
After teaching for four years, she volunteered to be a Navy Wave. She was sent to the Naval Reserve Midshipmen School (Women’s Reserve) at Smith College. After graduating as an ensign, she received language training at Mt. Holyoke College. There she received training as a coding officer (cryptographer).
Winnie was a WWII Wave who learned the Navajo “Code Talker” language well enough to unerringly transmit over half of the more than 800 messages sent during the Battle of Iwo Jima. She recently received the Distinguished Citizen Medal from the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Winfred was a Wave from 1944 to 1946 and in the regular Navy from 1946 to 1949. During her service, she was required to sign a 25-year non-disclosure agreement of secrecy. Her husband and son did not even know of her service until 1968, when the agreement was declassified. Winnie was awarded the American Champaign Medal and the WWII Victory Medal for her service to her country.
Conservation report
The conservation report was given by Chairman Binnie Wilson. She reported on environmental conservation. Environmental conservation is an umbrella term that defines anything we do to protect our planet and conserve its natural resources. She discussed the importance of soil and water to the environment.
She stated that soil is a natural filter for water that has been absorbed into the ground. The ocean is both a shelter and a life source. It gives us more than half of the Earth’s oxygen supply and stores large amounts of carbon dioxide to help keep the Earth cool. She ended with the statement “The trees, the seas, and the ground; these three elements are necessary for our existence.”
Veteran report
Committee Chairman Ruth Ann Taylor reported on the monthly visit to the Sulphur Veterans Center. The center collected a large storage container full of tabs to donate to the V.A. Hospital. She will let us know later how many pounds we received from the Sulphur center.
She announced two new members on the committee, Eva Hartly and Bonnie Townsend. We always like to have new members to visit with the veterans.
The next visit to Sulphur will be Feb. 4. At this visit, a musical program will be presented for the entire center. Also, punch and homemade cookies will be served.
Old business
There was no old business.
New business
Nominating Committee
The members of this year’s nominating committee are Mary Ann Frame, Kathy Howry, Ruth Ann Taylor and Suzanne McFarlane. The officers presented by the committee for next year are: Regent – Mary Scalf; Vice Regent – Mary Ann Frame; Treasurer – Joan Elliott; Secretary – Rita Cloar; Chaplain – Ruth Ann Taylor; Historian – Karen Walters; and Registrar – Tommie Beddow.
The election is held in January of each year, and the installation of officers is at the May meeting. Regent Scalf asked for nominations from the floor. There were none. Lorraine Hooker made a motion to accept the slate of officers by acclamation. The motion was seconded by Lou Ann Hoover. Motion passed.
Announcements
All volunteer hours must be logged by the 31st of January.
We were asked to check on the back table for yearbook corrections, a list of volunteer hours, subscriptions for the Spirit Magazine and Harvesting for Veterans Committee reports.
All committee chairmen’s yearly reports need to be turned into the regent.
An illness update on members was given.
Hostesses
The hostesses for this month are Elaine Bearden, Beth Buxton and Betty Allred. The tables were decorated with snowmen centerpieces.
Door prize
The door prize was won by Ruth Ann Taylor.
Benediction
Mary Ann Frame led the benediction.
Members present
Mary Ann Frame, Kelli Moss, Ruth Ann Taylor, Jean Kelley, Lorraine Hooker, Kathy Howry, Janet Barrett, Binnie Wilson, Marian Paniagua, Tommie Beddow, Karen Walters, Bonnie Townsend, Joan Elliott, Mary Scalf, Elaine Bearden, Beth Buxton, Betty Allred, Frances Rae Crabtree, Suzanne McFarlane, Nancy Haney, Lou Ann Hoover, Carol Meyer and Shelly Gaines.
Visitors present
Ernie Stagg and Pat Childers.
Secretary: Tommie Beddow.
