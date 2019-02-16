The Chimney Hill chapter of DAR met on Jan. 8. Chapter Regent Mary Scalf called the meeting to order.
Opening ritual
The opening ritual was led by Chapter Regent Mary Scalf and Mary Ann Frame, who was standing in for the chapter chaplain. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Janet Barrett, and the National Anthem was led by Binnie Wilson. The Oklahoma Flag Salute was led by Ruth Ann Taylor, The Preamble to the United States Constitution was led by Margaret Mouser, and the American’s Creed was led by Elaine Bearden.
Program
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf introduced the speaker for the meeting, Patsy West. Patsy has been involved with the Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition since 1984. She serves as a member of the board of directors, as a tutor trainer and as a tutor for the Adult Literacy Program. She is also a secretary for Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of the PCREA.
Patsy grew up on a farm in Coal County and graduated from Tupelo High School. She earned her bachelor’s and her master’s degrees at ECU and taught elementary school at Prague; St. Louis, Oklahoma; and Tecumseh before finishing a 39-year career at Picket-Center as a teaching administrator. She has lived in Ada since 1972 with her husband, Ronnie. Their two daughters make their homes near Ada, where Patsy and Ronnie enjoy the activities of their three grandsons and one granddaughter.
Patsy brought a handout for each person with information on literacy in Pontotoc County, the nation and also the world. The Adult Literacy Program in Pontotoc County is located on the second floor of the Ada City Library. Funding for the program has been reduced by the state in recent years, but the guidelines have been expanded, making it hard to keep the program at a level to meet all the needs in Pontotoc County.
There are 36 million people in the United States reading below third-grade level, with Oklahoma ranking 41st in the nation in reading literacy. The Pontotoc Country Literacy Coalition works with people at their points of need so that they can achieve their goals.
There is only one paid person in the Ada office. She is the literacy director, who works 18 hours a week. She does intakes, fills out forms, orders teaching materials and finds tutors for the student. All the tutors are volunteers who want to help adults improve their skills.
In July 2018, the Comprehension Adult Skills Assessment was put in place by the Oklahoma Libraries Board to be used as the tool to find the skills that a person has. It also gives objectives to reach literacy goals. It is a computer-based test that is taken at the library. This helps tutors know where tutoring should begin with each individual.
The only way the Pontotoc County Literacy Coalition can stay open is through the money the State Library Board provides, and corporate and individual grants and donations. The money from the state has been reduced over the past few years, but the needs at the local level are increasing because of the rise in the cost of materials that are used in teaching students and the cost of testing for those students. The coalition in the past has received grants from some corporation, but more is needed.
The question was asked, “What can we do?” Patsy stated that there is always a need for more volunteers. Those interested in volunteering are given tutor training that includes the characteristics of adult learners, different learning styles and training on the teaching materials that are being used to help students. This tutor training can now be done online, and it can also be in a small group setting. The training takes 12 hours.
Anyone interested can call the library and get more information on how to be a tutor to enrich the lives of people in our community.
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf presented a thank-you gift to Patsy. Mary dismissed with prayer for the refreshments and the fellowship time. The hostesses for the January meeting were Elaine Bearden, Beth Buxton and Binnie Wilson.
The theme for the decorations was “Winter Wonderland.” Each table had a snowman centerpiece with plastic ice cubes used around the snowmen. The placemats on the tables were in blue-and-white winter cabin scenes. A delicious variety of smacks and desserts was served with punch and coffee. Thank you, ladies, for all your work.
Call to order
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf began by reading the monthly message from President General Ann Turner Dillon on the restoration projects at the NSDAR headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Secretary/ treasurer’s reports
Tommie Beddow reported some corrections to the minutes for the December meeting, the first being that Mary Scalf, not Linda Hebert, gave the conservation report for Binnie Wilson. And second, the president general’s report was corrected. A motion was made by Sandra Mantooth and seconded by Kathy Howry to accept the amended minutes for December. The motion was approved.
The treasurer’s report was given by Suzanne McFarlane. She reported that checks had been sent for this year to the Indian Schools and Project Patriot. Suzanne also reported that the silent auction brought in money that will be used in future DAR projects. The report was filed for audit.
Officers’ reports
Registrar
Kathy Howry gave the registrar’s report for Nancy Haney. She reported that Karen Walters’ application has been verified this past week. Congratulations to Karen. She is already hard at work.
Sandra Thompson’s membership is still pending and there are several prospective members being researched. Dr. Bonnie Townsend is transferring from the Norman chapter into the Chimney Hill chapter, and Ruth Franks is transferring out of the Chimney Hill chapter to the Cimarron River Valley Chapter in Kansas.
DAR schools
Tommie Beddow reported that 300 “Box Tops For Education” were collected for the DAR schools this year and have been mailed. She encouraged everyone to look for and save the box tops that are on many items that are purchased at the store. Please keep your eyes open and cut them out, because the schools need our help. The box tops are helpful in providing for school needs.
National defense
Carol Meyer reported on the season of thanks and giving. The Emily Geiger Chapter of DAR in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently honored eight Vietnam veterans in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Seven members of the Jimmy H. Leach Memorial Chapter, Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented a program on the origin and meaning of the Purple Heart. Each spoke about his “Alive Day,” the day he was wounded and thus became eligible for the medal.
Chapter Regent Debi Bacon presented a certificate from the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to them in recognition of their service in Vietnam. Bacon, who is a quilter, explained that she and several chapter members had made eight quilts, which were awarded to the men as Quilts of Valor. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Bacon was joined by Joan Naugle, District IV director of the South Carolina DAR; former Marine Nancy Burke; and other chapter members, who wrapped each veteran with a quilt.
Indian Minute
The Shawnees are an Algonquian ethnic group indigenous to the Ohio River and southern areas of the Great Lakes. They are a combination of hunters and farmers. Their homes were dome-shaped and made of birch bark and/or animal hides.
The Shawnees became good traders with the French, who moved south from Canada and north from the Mississippi/Ohio Rivers. They fought with the French in the French and Indian War and then switched to fight with the British against the colonists — Americans who were beginning to pour into the Ohio River Valley for settlement.
The loss of the British to the colonists/frontiersmen and the newly formed United States forced the Shawnees to cede all claims to the hunting grounds and Shawnee-claimed lands. Many Shawnee leaders refused to recognize the boundaries and continued to fight. They were forced to move west to Missouri and Kansas. Some were moved to assigned lands in Indian Territory. Today, all three of the federally recognized Shawnee tribes have headquarters in Oklahoma. The tribes are the Absentee-Shawnee, the Eastern Shawnee and the Shawnee Tribe.
The Battle of Blue Licks was fought on Aug. 19, 1782, and was one of the last battles of the American Revolutionary War. The battle occurred 10 months after Lord Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown.
On a hill next to the Licking River in what is now Kentucky, a force of about 1,250 ( 1,100 Indians — Shawnee, Delaware, MIngos, Wyandots, Miamis, Ottawas and Potawatomis) set out to attack Wheeling on the upper Ohio River.
When word got out about an approaching enemy, a militia numbering less than 200 set out to defend Bryan Station. They were unaware of the enemies’ number. Among those in command of the militia was Lt. Col. Daniel Boone and his son, Israel.
On the morning of Aug. 19, the Kentuckians reached the Licking River, near a spring and salt lick known as Blue Licks. A few Indian scouts were seen watching the Kentuckians from across the river. Behind the scouts was a hill, around which the river looped. Boone said he had a suspicion that those scouts were trying to lead them into an ambush. An unstable hothead urged immediate attack! He mounted his horse and rode across the river, challenging all who were not cowards to follow him.
Most of the men followed. They dismounted at the hill and formed a line of battle several rows deep. They advanced up the hill. As Boone had suspected, Caldwell’s British forces and Indians were concealed in ravines and trees. After only five minutes, the Kentuckians were surrounded and being slaughtered while trying to fall back. Only Boone’s men on the left managed to flee down the hill in hand-to-hand combat. Boone grabbed a riderless horse and ordered his 23-year-old son, Israel, to mount it. Israel suddenly fell to the ground, shot through the neck. Boone realized his son was dead. He mounted the horse and joined in the retreat. He managed to escape across the river.
In 2006, the 224th anniversary of the battle was celebrated at the Blue Licks Battlefield State Park, where a monument for the Revolutionary War battle is located.
Conservation
Binnie Wilson reminded us of ways to save energy in our homes. Some of the ways she suggested are: turning the thermostat up by one degree; wearing more layers of clothes around the house; putting an extra blanket on the bed; turning the pressure down on the power shower; baking more than one meal at a time; and leaving the oven door open after baking to provide extra heat in your home.
Veterans
Ruth Ann Taylor shared that three classes (pre-K, kindergarten and second ) from Homer School made handprint flags that were taken to the Sulphur Veterans Center and placed on the walls for Veterans Day. The Veterans Committee will be taking Valentine sacks to the 122 veterans at the center on Feb. 9. There are nine schools involved in making cards for this project. There will also be a program presented by Phyliss Gibbs’ husband, Wayne. Punch and cookies will be served.
Service to America
Regent Scalf reported that our service hours for Chimney Hill Chapter were 3,000 hours this past year. She also reminded everyone of the new record sheets that are available at the meeting.
Old/new business: None
Announcements
Anyone interested in donating to Harvesting for Veterans can mail their donation to Patti Howry, the state treasurer. This is the project of State Regent Sue Allen to raise money for state veterans centers and other veterans organizations.
Regent Scalf mentioned several chapter members who are sick at home or in the hospital. The chapter has sent cards, but she encouraged everyone to remember them in their prayers.
The door prize was won by Vicki Fleming.
Next month’s meeting will be on Feb. 12. The program will be the American History Essay Contest winner, reading her essay.
The benediction was given by Elizabeth Witherow.
Adjournment
Visitors present: Sandra Thompson and Patsy West.
Members present: Janet Barrett, Elaine Bearden, Tommie Beddow, Bettye Brown, Beth Buxton, Glynda Curlee, Mary Ann Frame, Vicki Fleming, Phyllis Oxenham Gibbs, Kathy Howry, Jean Kelley, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Carol Meyer, Margaret Mouser, Marian Paniagua, Mary Scalf, Paula Stanford, Ruth Ann Taylor, Karen Walters, Binnie Wilson and Elizabeth Witherow.
