The Chimney Hill Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking applicants for several scholarships being offered by the Oklahoma state society of NSDAR. These awards will apply to the fall 2020 semester.
Founded in 1890, NSDAR is dedicated to service to the nation. A volunteer women’s service organization is comprised of 175,000 members in 50 state societies and 3,000 chapters in the United States, as well as many units overseas. Each of its members can trace their lineage to a patriot who served in the American Revolution.
The objectives of the society are historic preservation, promotion of education and patriotic endeavor.
“Offering these scholarships is one method the society uses to meet its educational objectives,” according to Mary Frame, chapter Scholarship Committee chairman. (580-320-5559.)
“Our state DAR Scholarship Program has been expanded in the past few years as we fully funded our Scholarship Endowment. This enables us to grant these awards, promotes our educational purposes and gives us the opportunity to assist those students who are in need of help in obtaining their education,” she explained.
To qualify, the applicant must be attending the fall 2019 semester in a university or college within the state of Oklahoma and have plans to attend an Oklahoma college or university in the fall semester of 2020. High school seniors who are concurrently enrolled in an Oklahoma college or university are also eligible. The scholarships will be awarded without regard to race, religion, sex or national origin.
Applications and instructions are available by contacting www.oklahomadar2.weebly.com. (Click on “Scholarship Program.”)
“Applicants must be sponsored by an Oklahoma DAR chapter. To locate any chapter within our state, you can visit the Oklahoma Society DAR website at www.oklahomadar.org. Select the Chapters tab, and a listing of all state chapters can be found,” according to Mrs. Marilynn Howe Spencer, state scholarship chairman.
The application deadline is Jan. 31. Winners will be notified in March and will be honored at the society’s state conference in April.
