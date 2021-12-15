Danny Hilliard named President of Corporate Development

ADA, Okla. - Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Danny Hilliard president of Corporate Development for the Chickasaw Nation.
Mr. Hilliard has served as vice president of tribal Corporate Development since 2015.
“Successful business diversification has helped the Chickasaw Nation expand vital programs and services for our citizens,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “Mr. Hilliard understands this vital connection. His vast experience, leadership and commitment to the Chickasaw Nation make him a great asset for our business diversification and economic development efforts.”
In his new role, Mr. Hilliard, of Sulphur, Okla., will continue to assist with the tribe’s business diversification efforts, oversee the tribal Department of Commerce tourism organization as well as the Chickasaw Nation Small Business Development Center. He will additionally continue his service on numerous boards within the Chickasaw Nation that encompass technology, health and real estate sectors.
“I am extremely honored and deeply appreciate having the opportunity to work with the Chickasaw Nation team and to work under the incredible leadership of Governor Anoatubby,” Mr. Hilliard said. “Having the opportunity to serve the Chickasaw citizens is indeed a humbling and rewarding experience that I have truly enjoyed during the past five years.”
A tenured statesman, Mr. Hilliard’s prior service includes 11 years at the University of Oklahoma where he served as vice president for External Relations and Strategic Planning. He also served as executive officer, and a member of the Oklahoma University System Research Cabinet.
In 1990, he was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives where he served 14 years, including a term as Speaker of the House.
Mr. Hilliard is passionate about contributing to communities across Oklahoma.
He currently serves on several boards throughout the state, including the OU Children’s Hospital Foundation, Innovation to Enterprise (i2E), Greater OKC Chamber of Commerce Advisors, The OKC Adventure District and the CHF Childhood Cancer Task Force.
He is a graduate of East Central University, Ada, and was named an ECU Distinguished Alumnus in 2004.
He and his wife Karen, formerly of Tishomingo, have been married 39 years and the couple has one daughter, Rhianan.
