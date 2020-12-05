Last August, 11-year-old Ada 4-Her Dani McTague set a goal to make and donate 100 art kits to those who may not have the opportunity to create art because they don't have the supplies that allow them to be creative.
McTague took to social media, both Facebook and Instagram, and asked for donations, and to her surprise she started receiving large boxes of craft supplies from people across the nation from Florida, California, and even Maine.
The project has been dubbed "Dani's Dream," with the slogan, "Always be creative."
JoAnn’s Fabric donated craft supplies and fabric. The fabric is being used to make totes to hold the craft supplies.
To date, McTague has donated more than 200 art bags.
"Art is really special to me," McTague said Thursday. "I do it a lot. It's really fun.
"I got this idea (to make donations) because I just thought kids might not have all the art supplies they need. I started asking for art supplies, and people started donating them from all over the country."
She added that her favorite art to do is painting, usually with oil paints.
McTague said she is continuing to collect art supplies. She has been a 4H member for four years.
