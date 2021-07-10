The years have come and gone, leaving family and friends of Daniel Lee Furr without answers.
Twenty-six years will have passed come Sunday and the investigation into Daniel’s homicide still lies cold.
“I don't want to go through a trial. I would like to know what happened, but to go through a trial like Debbie Carters mom had to... I don't think the evidence that we have left will convict anybody.” said Gale Furr Whitson, Daniel’s mother.
It was a blistering Tuesday, July 11, 1995 when a local boy scouts troop found the 15 year old’s badly wounded and decaying body in the pit of an abandoned quarry southeast of Ada. The quarry has since been replaced by a neighborhood, and is near the city’s bike trail.
His body exhibited multiple wounds. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a “traumatic injury of the chest.”
Daniel was reportedly last seen wearing a tank top, shorts and tennis shoes by a family member the Friday before his body was discovered.
Whitson was a single mother, raising four children at the time. She remembers her son as wildly independent and intelligent.
“He was amazing," she said. "He would always talk about black holes in space. He was really very smart. Daniel was like the perfect child until about 13.”
Daniel had fallen in with the wrong crowd, becoming affiliated with a gang in town, often putting himself in harm's way, sometimes disappearing for weeks at a time.
Whitson recalls the last conversation she had with her son before he left her home that weekend.
“We got into an argument and he walked away and it was the last time I saw him," she said, "but I was so used to him taking off and just coming back.” She mentioned that Daniel had been working on turning a new leaf, having changed his life for God just before his death.
After reporting Daniel missing, Whitson struggled to get law enforcement to take her seriously. Shortly after, she received a phone call from Jeff Glase, then Pontotoc County Sheriff, regarding a body found in the quarry.
“I started panicking," she said. "I barely made it home, it’s like I couldn’t breathe in, and I couldn’t breathe out.”
Immediate family is not convinced that law enforcement involved in the investigation have handled the homicide accordingly. Whitson expressed that there have been “a lot of empty promises,” regarding the investigation.
Whitson relayed receiving the cold shoulder from then-Sheriff Jeff Glase. She communicated that then-Undersheriff John Christian would speak to her at the time but since will not. Christian disputed that claim.
“I’ve had it investigated by the OSBI again, I’ve had my deputies working again," Christian interjected. "Since I’ve been in office, we worked it numerous times trying to come up with new leads and there hasn’t been any, and I've relayed that information when she comes into my office.”
When Whitson decided to do additional DNA testing she obtained a legal release for the evidence as she had been previously denied. Officials would still refuse to hand it over to her. It wasn’t until Joe Glover became undersheriff and was able to get approval for Whitson’s access to the evidence. She reports on times that key evidence would come up missing.
“We never found the fingernail clippings after having seen them in that envelope," she said. "When we finally got somebody to pay attention to the case, there was a lot missing from it.”
These obstacles inspired Whitson to obtain a degree in juvenile justice. Today she works as a juvenile probation officer.
"I've used Daniel's story hundreds of times with these kids. It has touched lives," said Whitson.
OSBI agent Heath Miller is now on Daniel's case. In an interview, Miller reported that plans are in place to meet with the Pontotoc Sheriff's Department to evaluate the evidence later this month.
"In the two years that I've been with the OSBI, new technology in our forensic laboratory has been made available creating potential to solve cold cases that previous technology could not offer," Miller added.
"I have 16 cases in our case reporting system. 11 of those are homicides, including Daniel's case. We go from case to case and with time we will go back and work on cold cases, but action is being taken," he said. "Across the state we've been instructed to look at which cold cases may fit the requirements for different kinds of forensic testing."
While family and friends of Daniel continue to seek answers, the case grows colder. Anyone with information about Daniel's murder is encouraged to contact the OSBI at (405) 330-6724 or the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department at (580) 332-4169.
