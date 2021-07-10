Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.