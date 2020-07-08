Dangerous heat forecast this weekend

Heat is forecast to return to the area as the weekend approaches. Saturday’s forecast high temperature is 101ºF.
“Basically, what’s causing this is a ridge of high pressure moving over us,” Matthew Day, National Weather Service meteorologist, said. “It’s keeping all the showers and thunderstorms out of our area. We’re under a heat bubble. It’s going to warm up through the weekend, and may stick around for a while.
“This is a pretty typical pattern for summer here in Oklahoma. Typically, low pressure systems are what bring our cold fronts and thunderstorms and such, whereas high pressure systems will keep a lot of it out of our area. So we’ll see a lot of clear skies.”
Chris McGill, Mercy EMS Operations Supervisor and paramedic, warned that excessive heat can be very dangerous.
“If you can stay inside and avoid the heat in an air-conditioned place, that’s always best,” McGill said. “Avoid the heat of the day, especially during the late afternoon. If you’re going to be outside, make sure you hydrate.”
McGill recommended hydrating two to three days in advance of hot weather.
“That way, you’re staying ahead of the game,” McGill said. “Waiting until that day can be a little late, so you need to start hydrating the next couple of days, and hydrating all through the weekend when you are planning to be outside.”
McGill also said to be sure to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
“The darker your clothing, the more it absorbs the heat and makes you hotter,” McGill said.
McGill said that heat-related illness can develop into a legitimate medical emergency.
“Some of the things to be on the lookout for are excessive sweating,” McGill added. “But when you stop sweating and start getting nauseated, those are signs of possible heat issues. Once you get past that, you can start having cramps. Your body can literally lock up from heat-related cramps. At that point, you need to certainly come inside and start hydrating. Stay hydrated, stay out of the heat for the rest of the day.
“Heat stroke is the most dangerous heat injury, and it is life-threatening. Usually your core temperature has reached 105 degrees. Most of those folks are losing consciousness. That requires emergency intervention. You need to dial 911. You need to move that person to a cool environment if possible. If you can’t do that, you need to start cooling them down with water, wet rags, etc. — start cooling them down. Those folks will have hot, dry skin. That is a true life-threatening emergency situation.”
The Ada area forecast calls for a high of 94º Thursday, 95º Friday, 101º Saturday, and upper 90s Sunday and Monday.
