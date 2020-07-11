Dangerous heat continues through the week

Hot temperatures are forecast to continue through much of next week.
Heat advisories extend across much of the south and southwest, including most of Oklahoma and the Ada area.
Forecast highs are in the upper 90s and lower 100s for the next seven days. Heat indexes, which take into account the combined effects of temperature and humidity, are as high as 108º on some days.
“Fortunately we are getting some rain today,” Bruce Thoren, National Weather Service meteorologist said Friday. “However, that’s not going to help as things heat up into the weekend and next week. When it heats up after a recent rainfall, it’s just going to add to the humidity that’s already present.”
Thoren said the heat, which is common in July in Oklahoma, is caused by a ridge of high pressure to our west.
“It has slowly built over the region,” Thoren said.
“Obviously, people who work outside need to take extra precautions,” Thoren said. “The earlier you can start your day, the sooner you can finish. By the time the sun’s directly overhead is when you need to move indoors, hopefully to an air conditioned area.”
———o———
The Mayo Clinic offers these tips for dealing with heat.
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Wearing excess clothing or clothing that fits tightly won’t allow your body to cool properly.
Protect against sunburn. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool itself, so protect yourself outdoors with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Apply sunscreen generously, and reapply every two hours — or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.
Drink plenty of fluids. Staying hydrated will help your body sweat and maintain a normal body temperature.
Take extra precautions with certain medications. Be on the lookout for heat-related problems if you take medications that can affect your body’s ability to stay hydrated and dissipate heat.
Never leave anyone in a parked car. This is a common cause of heat-related deaths in children. When parked in the sun, the temperature in your car can rise 20 degrees F (more than 6.7 C) in 10 minutes. It’s not safe to leave a person in a parked car in warm or hot weather, even if the windows are cracked or the car is in shade. When your car is parked, keep it locked to prevent a child from getting inside.
Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. If you can’t avoid strenuous activity in hot weather, drink fluids and rest frequently in a cool spot. Try to schedule exercise or physical labor for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or evening.
Get acclimated. Limit time spent working or exercising in heat until you’re conditioned to it. People who are not used to hot weather are especially susceptible to heat-related illness. It can take several weeks for your body to adjust to hot weather.
Be cautious if you’re at increased risk. If you take medications or have a condition that increases your risk of heat-related problems, avoid the heat and act quickly if you notice symptoms of overheating. If you participate in a strenuous sporting event or activity in hot weather, make sure there are medical services available in case of a heat emergency.
