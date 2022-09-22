Dailey and Vincent live in concert at the McSwain Theatre

Grammy award-winning duo, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, are returning to the McSwain Theatre Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Famous for their unique blend of bluegrass, country and gospel, Dailey and Vincent are nationally renowned for their “Dailey & Vincent’s American Made Music Fest” and the “Dailey & Vincent Show” on Circle TV. The duo has earned four Grammy Awards, 21 IMBA Awards and five Dove Award nominations. The band’s talents have been sought out by industry leaders such as Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, Nora Jones and Vince Gill.
The band will perform classic hits as well as music featured on their new album “Let’s Sing Some Country!”
“Recording this project of material has been one of the biggest highlights of our career. Working with legendary producer Paul Worley, picking great songs, and putting the best musicians in a room to help us create the art of music has been an education and an unforgettable experience,” said DaileyandVincent.com. “This collection of music is what we’ve dreamed of recording for a long time. We hope you will enjoy our version of country music.”
Dailey and Vincent last performed at the historic McSwain Theatre in 2019 to a sold-out crowd. Limited seating is still available.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
