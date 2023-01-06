Daddy-Daughter Dance returns February 18

The popular annual Daddy-Daughter Dance returns to Ada Feb. 18.
This year the dance is at the Irving Community Center at 530 W. 5th Street, and features two identical dance events to help accommodate various schedules. The Sunset Dance is slated for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Moonlight Dance is 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“The Daddy-Daughter Dance is a fun-filled evening for girls ages 4-14 and the special men in their lives,” Lisa Bratcher, Public Information Director for the City of Ada said in a press release.
Admission is $20 per daddy-daughter couple.
To register, go to https://recreation.adaok.com/. Fathers who wish to bring more than one daughter can call 580-436-8101 ext. 3 for to make registration arrangements.
There will be refreshments, cookies, and a DJ.
