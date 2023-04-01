District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson issued a press release Friday saying he will hold two school safety reviews throughout the district in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tennesee that resulted in the death of six people, including three children. “As district attorney, I am responsible for the safety of every child in our three counties,” Johnson said. “Additionally, as a father of four children, the issue of school safety is very near and dear to my heart. This is why I held a series of meetings on school safety with district law enforcement and school officials this past summer during my time as DA Elect, and why I am now asking for all school administration and law enforcement in our district to reconvene.”
Johnson said the forum will bring school officials and law enforcement together to collaborate on how to make schools more secure for students, teachers, and staff. Johnson plans to review the responses of law enforcement after the Uvalde, Texas, and the most recent Covenant School shooting in Nashville.
Additionally, Johnson said, the forum will present an opportunity for school administrators, school resource officers, and law enforcement to discuss safety issues affecting their schools and remedies that could be helpful in further securing school sites.
“We all want the same thing -- a safe and secure learning environment for our children,” Johnson said. “Collaboration and communication between our schools and our law enforcement help to move this needle in a positive direction. With the end of the school year approaching, now is a great time to get started on our plans for the next school year.”
Johnson said he also plans to encourage schools to undergo ALICE Training, which teaches proactive strategies that students and staff can use in the event of an active shooter situation, or if they find themselves in a violent situation.
The first forum will be held at the Pontotoc Technology Center at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in room 410. The second forum will be held at Seminole State College in the Haney Center Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Both forums are open to school officials, board members, staff, school resource officers and local law enforcement officials.
