DA says city measures will aid in crime reduction

Photo by Randy MitchellA house and outbuilding sit vacant on 16th Street next to the city’s bike/walking trail. This is the “blue house” that District Attorney Erik Johnson has mentioned numerous times when speaking about the city’s problems with dilapidated vacant or abandoned homes. Johnson indicated that children are afraid to walk past the house, and said if someone was to enter the garage/outbuilding, they would see hypodermic needles and dirty mattresses. “It’s nasty,” he said.