DA says city measures will aid in crime reduction

The Ada City Council recently approved measures aimed at forcing owners of dilapidated structures to get them up to code quickly or eliminate the structures all together.
And while reps with the city say that they want to work with homeowners to see dilapidated structures turned into “livable units or redeveloped to provide for additional housing units while enhancing the quality of neighborhoods, removing blight, and rectifying dangerous buildings that pose a hazard,” District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson said the measures are a step in the right direction to help reduce crime.
According to a social media post by the city, at the March 20 regular meeting, the council approved a “nominal increase in building and construction permit fees and replaced the per fixture and amperage fee with a flat fee for plumbing, mechanical, electrical permits. The fee schedule contains a new 30-day remodel permit for residential structures that have been considered dangerous and dilapidated. Previously, a remodel permit for a dilapidated residence was valid for six months.”
An extension to the permit may be available if the owner has made significant improvements to the home.
Also according to a social media post by the city, “The new policy follows state statutes and will help streamline the dilapidated process and provide incentives for owners to tear down or remedy dilapidated and dangerous residential structures hence creating a more desirable and livable community.”
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Johnson told The Ada News. “We still need to make sure that there’s follow-through and action and accountability ..., but it’s a really good start.”
Besides being a blight in the community, Johnson indicated the vacant/abandoned houses help contribute to crime as vagrants, burglars and drug addicts and drug dealers can illegally take up residence in the structures.
“If you have an abandoned home that hasn’t had utilities to it in several years, and is unsecured, and is dilapidated, and has holes in the roof, and animals get in there, and vagrants get in there ... if the community allows that, if the governing body allows that, then what is that projecting to the rest of the community?” Johnson said. “What is that projecting to visitors to our community? So, I am glad to see that the city council is taking this issue seriously. I hope that there will be the follow-through necessary to address the large number of dilapidated homes that we have in our community and get our community cleaned up.”
At the meeting, Johnson mentioned a “blue house,” which, he told The Ada News, represents dozens or more dilapidated houses within the city of Ada. The house sits at the intersection of 16th Street and the bike/walking trail.
“That house is constantly broken into,” Johnson said. “It is right on the walking (bike) trail, and that walking trail is a conduit for vagrants. It is a highway for criminals and drug addicts and homelessness and vagrants to corridor up and down our community.”
