District 22 District Attorney Paul Smith said Wednesday he anticipates filing a number of charges in the July 19 Center shooting case, and second-degree murder is among them.
Smith said he anticipates filing charges against Jimmy Louis Northcutt Jr., 41, of Ada as early as Aug. 6.
“(We) just completed staffing (this case),” Smith said Wednesday. “We anticipate (a) charging decision, as well as applications to revoke probation sentences. We are working up charging documents and gathering reports between now and Aug. 6. As usual, should additional investigation produce other information, we may alter the charges, but based on the investigation thus far, those are the charges implicated and intended to be filed.”
Those charges, Smith said, include second-degree murder with a manslaughter alternative, second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and additional firearms-related charges.
“The (documents) won’t be filed until closer to (Northcutt’s) court date,” Smith said. “The murder two charge is based upon causing death during the commission of a felony — second-degree burglary. The manslaughter (charge) will be offered in the alternative based on causing death during the commission of a misdemeanor — unlawful entry. The gun charges will be based on the evidence and (Northcutt’s) history.”
Smith cited case law that prevents an individual trespassing on private property from claiming self-defense unless the individual is a retreating trespasser.
“The burglary and the unlawful entry charges merge with the homicide counts and may prevent a trespasser from claiming self-defense, as the court will determine,” Smith said.
Smith cautioned that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. A District Court judge and/or jury will ultimately determine Northcutt’s fate.
Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies arrested Northcutt Tuesday upon his release from the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Northcutt was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear in a domestic violence by strangulation case.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Tuesday that Northcutt was being held without bail on the failure to appear charge as PCSO awaits the district attorney’s charging decision.
One dead, one wounded
in July 19 shooting
Christian said the sheriff’s office is investigating what happened in the early morning hours July 19 at or near a marijuana grow operation near Center. Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist in the investigation.
Records indicate deputies were called to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center shortly after midnight Friday, when a security officer notified Central Dispatch that a man was in the emergency room, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Christian said deputies identified the man as Northcutt. A statement provided by Northcutt led deputies to a remote location in the Center area, where deputies discovered the body of Brian Edward Doherty, 31, at or near a marijuana grow operation.
Christian said investigators initially believed the grow operation to be illegal, but they confirmed late Saturday that the operation was registered.
“(The marijuana grow operation) was registered through (the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) and in the process of completing the registration with the (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics),” Christian said.
Northcutt was treated at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Christian said it appears Northcutt and Doherty shot each other, but investigators are still trying to confirm elements of Northcutt’s statement and determine exactly what happened prior to his arrival at the hospital.
Deputies reported finding a rifle laying beside (Doherty’s) body and “a casing from what appeared to be a hand gun laying next to the butt of the rifle.”
Records indicate Northcutt told deputies that he and Doherty “got into an argument and exchanged gun fire with each other.”
