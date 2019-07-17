AT&T customers from Ada and Pauls Valley to Tishomingo and Madill experienced intermittent outages caused by a severed fiber optic line, an AT&T spokesperson said Tuesday.
The outage was not a complete loss of service and did not affect all of the carrier’s cell towers. As a result, some customers were able to send and receive text messages or access the internet, even while unable to send or receive cellular phone calls.
In addition to Ada, “Service was restored last night for customers in parts of Tishomingo and the surrounding areas who may have been affected by a fiber cut caused by another company,” AT&T spokesperson Dale Ingram said. “Technicians worked as quickly as possible to repair the damage, and service is running normally.”
Ingram did not respond to requests for further information regarding the location of the fiber cut or the other company involved.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
