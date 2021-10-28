In a supply-chain debacle reminiscent of spring 2020's toilet paper fiasco, Ada retailers and residents are finding it difficult to obtain plastic disposable cups.
"Everything we serve is in a plastic cup because we're outdoors, so we can't use glass," The Lot manager Caleb Story said Tuesday. "It's gone all the way from having a distributor, to going to Oklahoma City to load up on cups, to now having to get small packs of cups off of Amazon or other small retailers.
"Every week it's hard to get cups," he added. "Every single week we have different sized cups that look different. They're just hard to find, and I don't know what to do."
"As far as the cup shortage goes, that's a vital part of our business," Nicole Hill, owner/operator of Perseverance Nutrition, said Tuesday. "That will make or break our business. So what I did, I explained to all of my people that if they bring their own cups, we won't have to worry about keeping our doors open.
"On Friday, all my text messages and phone calls went out, and by Monday morning, they all brought their own cups," Hill added. "I think I only went through one sleeve of cups Monday. So it's been crazy how it's worked, but oh, that sense of community. I'm really proud. I'm really impressed by the community."
"It's been going on a couple of months now," Kendall Carter, Arbuckle Craft Coffee owner, added Tuesday. "We've just been unable to get cups. Mostly plastic items are the biggest concern. The place where we order from, they're just out of stock. So for us, we're trying to push reusable cups, reusable mugs, as a way to cut some costs and continue serving people."
