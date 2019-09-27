Culligan Water of Ada will host October’s Coffee with a Cop Oct. 8 at the business, 217 S. Johnston in Ada.
“National Coffee with a Cop Day is Oct. 2, but Ada’s is always on a Tuesday, so we decided on the 8th,” said Grace Matlock of Culligan.
Agencies expected at the event are the Ada Police Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patro, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
“Ada is really lucky to have all these agencies headquartered here,” Matlock said.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m., with biscuits and gravy at breakfast and hot dogs and popcorn for lunch.
The event is free and open to the public.
