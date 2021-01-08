The moment new East Central University men's basketball head coach Chris Crutchfield and his players have been looking forward to for months has finally arrived.
The Tigers opened the season Thursday night against Southwestern inside the Kerr Activity Center and will travel to Bethany at 2 p.m. Saturday to battle Southern Nazarene.
Then comes the first of four matchups with arch-rival Southeastern Monday night in Durant.
"We're happy this date is here. We've been looking at this thing on the calendar for a long time. We're just happy we have a chance to play," Crutchfield told The Ada News.
A few GAC teams aren't so fortunate after having to quarantine just days before the conference tipped off its basketball season.
Crutchfield said it's been quite the process of getting ready for a season during a pandemic. In fact, there were no fans inside the Kerr Activities Center Thursday night and the ECU teams won't play before a crowd for at least two weeks to start the season.
"The whole C-19 protocols have been something different not only for me but for the team, the whole athletic department and the whole university. We made major adjustments, but I'm just glad we have things in place to protect the players," he said. "We never knew what was going to happen. So many games have been canceled. We're keeping our fingers crossed until Thursday because you never know."
Crutchfield said he believes his team will be competitive night in and night out.
"I like our chemistry. I wish we were bigger, but we're not. We can play a lot of different lineups and we have a lot of versatility. We're going to be a ballclub that can really, really defend. I think we'll be a sound team to the point other teams will have a hard time scoring against us," he said.
"And we're going to be a team that plays with some pace and shoots some 3s in transition," he continued. "Of course we want to attack the rim and get to the free-throw line."
Making the start of the season even more thrilling for Crutchfield is getting to coach his two sons — junior Jalen Crutchfield and son Josh Crutchfield.
"It's going to be special. It's going to be fun. We've been excited about the actual process of doing it," he said. "We've been practicing for three months but now it's here. To this point, it's been fun and refreshing. I'm happy they've been here with me."
Crutchfield said the Western Division of the GAC — the Oklahoma teams — will feature tough battles night in and night out and agrees with the preseason poll that Southeastern is the team to beat. The Tigers will get four chances to beat their old rivals in the new GAC scheduling format.
"I think it will be a competitive conference, especially on the Oklahoma side. I think Southeastern has probably a little advantage because of their experience," he said. "It's going to be tough trying to figure out how to match up and change things and make adjustments every time you play them. We're looking forward to the challenge."
