People flocked to downtown Ada Friday evening for the city’s annual Cruisin’ Main event, Ada Main Street program director Amy Kaiser said Monday.
“It seemed like the streets were absolutely lined from 6 o’clock until it was over at 9, so the attendance was really good,” she said.
Kaiser did not have a way of tracking how many people attended the free event, but she said she thought the numbers were up from previous years.
Cruisin’ Main offers people a chance to relive their teenage years, when they spent hours driving up and down Main Street. The event typically includes a display of classic cars, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.
Rich Kaye, who typically plays music for Cruisin’ Main, was unable to participate this year. In his place, the local band Conflict of Interest provided the soundtrack with a performance on a stage in Juliana Park.
“Having the band in Juliana Park was a nice addition,” Kaiser said. “Of course, we missed Rich because he’s been with us forever.”
Sharing photos
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to share their photos from the event with Kaiser, who is collecting pictures for an upcoming Cruisin’ Main calendar. People should send their photos to Kaiser at adamainstreet@cableone.net, along with the photographer’s name and contact information.
“The calendar won’t come out until October, so we’ll probably use the next few months to gather pictures and then select those photos,” Kaiser said. “But even the ones that don’t make it to the calendar, I’m going to start sharing them on Facebook.”
Kaiser said she is still selling Cruisin’ Main T-shirts, which are $20 for adults and $15 for children. To buy a T-shirt, call Ada Main Street at 580-436-1600 or email Kaiser at adamainstreet@cableone.net.
