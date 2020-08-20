Cruisin’ Main, Ada Main Street’s popular street festival and car show, returns Friday. The event is normally held in June, but was delayed this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Cruisin’ Main 2020 is slated to run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and includes live music from Conflict of Interest, food and dessert trucks, a t-shirt booth for souvenir shirts at $20, and a t-shirt giveaway at 7 p.m.
“It is a nostalgic cruise through Ada Main Street,” Ada Main Street Executive Director Marissa Tucker said. “We have a show-and-shine where participants can park their vehicles and let the public ooo and ahh at them. We will have food trucks, dessert trucks, ice cream, snow cones.
“We do a calendar sale every year, and it is pictures of the event and participants vehicles,” Tucker said. “We welcome photographers to come out and snap pictures and send them to mainstreetada@gamil.com, and if we choose their photo or photos for the calendar, their logo appears in the calendar.”
Regarding the delay because of the coronavirus, Tucker added, “I think everybody was trying to figure out what to do and how to do it safely. Per Ada city ordinance, we are under mask mandate if and when you aren’t able to stay socially distant. So that is a factor. But this is a fun, family-friendly, safe event.
Tucker said Ada needs this event after so many different outdoor events were canceled due to the pandemic.
“Just enjoy the event,” Tucker added. “Cruise Main Street, see the beautiful cars, see people out enjoying the elements, support the food trucks, take pictures.”
After Cruisin’ Main, Happyland Music Alliance is presenting and outdoor movie, sponsored by Hilltop Dodge, starting at 9 p.m. There are two showings of The Outsiders at ECU’s Norris Field.
