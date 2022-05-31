Ada Main Street's annual Cruisin' Main is coming in June.
The event starts Friday, June 24 on the east end of Main Street with a Car Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Participants can enter to win cash prizes and trophies sponsored by Manuel Collision Center. Registration is available on Ada Main Street's website at adamainstreet.com. The event is described as a fun, family-friendly event, with food trucks, radio broadcasts, and live music.
Cruisin' Main continues Saturday, June 25, with hot rods, race cars, minivans and other new and classic models cruising the Main Street district.
"Nostalgic Cruisin’ Main has proven to be one of the most enjoyable car shows and gatherings in the state," Marissa Tucker, Ada Main Street Executive Director, said. "Check out our website and social pages for more information. Messages can be directed to mainstreetada@gmail.com, or http://www.adamainstreet.com/events.html."
