Ada Main Street's 11th annual Cruisin' Main is slated for Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Ada, with the final route to be announced later this week.
"I think we have to put it on," Marissa Tucker, Executive Director of Ada Main Street, said Wednesday. "It is one of the most nostalgic events in Ada. I think it's really exciting. I think it brings the community together. I think this is something everyone looks forward to."
Tucker says visitors are invited to check out the cars and come listen to live music by Conflict of Interest. There will also be some local food and dessert trucks, as well as eateries conveniently located on Main.
"The question was 'how' we were going to put it (Cruisin' Main) on, with our biggest roadblock being the construction on Ada's Main Street," Tucker added. "The City of Ada has been working with us on this, and as soon as I get the most updated map of where the construction is going to be taking place, I'll make the actual route for Cruisin' Main. It's not going to be the same route, but it's still going to be the same aesthetic as far as cars cruising up and down Main Street, food trucks, live music, t-shirt sales, raffle sales, the community! I'm really excited about it."
"This is our primary fundraiser for the year, which makes hosting Ada Main Street events possible," she said.
T-Shirts can be purchased at: https://www.adamainstreet.com/ada-main-street-merch.html, or at the event, along with pre-sales for their 2022 Cruisin' Main Calendar.
