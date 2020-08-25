Cruisin' Main 2020, the annual Ada Main Street event, was delayed two months due to coronavirus, but area car and cruising fans came out in droves to participate Friday.
Hundreds of people crowded the sidewalks around the intersection of Main and Rennie to watch the cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles roll up and down Main Street, some revving their engines, honking their horns, or waving to the crowd. Visitors also enjoyed live music from the band Conflict of Interest.
Attendance seemed typical compared to previous years despite coronavirus concerns. Some people in the crowd and in vehicles wore masks.
The event kicked off at 5:30, and continued past dark. Long lines of vehicles could be seen up and down Main Street all evening.
The weather was perfect Friday evening, with intermittent sun and unseasonably dry, cool temperatures.
