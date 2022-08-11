Critical Time for Managing Pecan Weevils

With most of the early season insect problems behind us it is time to pay more attention to Pecan Weevil season. Now, is the time to prepare for the upcoming barrage of weevils that can infest this season’s crop. Pecan Weevils are the reason why you pick up a pecan and it has no kernel in it, you only see the small exit hole which tells the sad story of the ending of that pecan. You throw that one down in disgust and begin looking for another one that puts you that much closer to filling your bucket so you can quit crawling around on the ground.
The pecan weevil is the major pecan insect in Oklahoma and throughout the southeastern United States. The host range of this insect is more varied than previously reported. Feeding and egg laying have been recorded on seven tree genera including pecans.
Damage from pecan weevil can vary from year to year and orchard to orchard. In fact, susceptibility to this pest can vary from tree to tree in a single, home yard situation. Reports from years past have surfaced of 95% crop loss due to pecan weevil injury. In addition to the injury on the crop itself, buyers and processors who purchase affected pecans have to either clean them out, or dispose of the product. In the native pecan growing range, this pest has evolved with the host and is common throughout much of the production areas of Texas and Oklahoma.
If nuts are not ready for oviposition by female weevils when they emerge, then adults will cause feeding damage on the nuts. This damage may consist of feeding punctures, prior to shell hardening, which will cause premature drop of the pecan. Feeding by pecan weevil after shell hardening may cause the deterioration of the gel resulting in “sticktights.” If the weevil penetrates only the shuck, then damage may be limited to slight scars, black spots, pits or molds on the kernel near the puncture site.
Oviposition by female pecan weevils can occur as early as 2 days after emergence; however, the majority of egg production occurs 10-12 days after emergence. Regardless of how soon oviposition begins, it is initiated on early maturing varieties sooner than on trees that have late maturing nuts. Each female can average around 35-75 eggs deposited during her life. She will average about four eggs per nut. With a healthy weevil population, this can account for a great amount of damage.
Much of the damage experienced by pecan weevil can be avoided with timely use of insecticides. Making the decision on when to treat; however, can be a dilemma for many growers. Although increased weevil emergence can occur after heavy rainfall event in late July and August, in Oklahoma the majority emerge in September, but this can be highly variable depending on those list of factors mentioned previously. The decision to treat should be made with some sort of trapping program established in the orchard. For trapping we suggest the pecan weevil Circle trap. Although growers have become familiar with these traps over the last few years, many questions remain on how to best utilize the traps.
Here are some tips for inspecting for the pesky Pecan Weevil:
Use as many as you can afford, to represent the land area, soil types, pecan varieties, and topography in your area.
Where possible, target indicator trees– Those with a history of weevil problems, those that are earlier than most, or those located in sandy soils.
Place two traps on each targeted tree. One on the north, west or northwest side of the tree and the other just opposite. Set them at a height suitable for your operation. If cattle are going to be grazing the orchard floor, then put the traps sufficiently high on the trunk to avoid their natural curiosity. Just remember that someone needs to check them regularly, therefore, they should be reachable for the person doing the checking. Where cattle are present, a small step ladder or truck pickup bed will help. Soon after placement on the trees, cattle lose their curiosity with these traps, probably for two reasons. First they’re made of screening material, which they don’t prefer to chew on and second because after a few days they tend to recognize the trap as part of the tree.
Begin trapping by July 15 if possible, but don’t be overly concerned if the nuts are still in the water stage.
Do not cease trapping too early (before mid-October).
Inspect traps at least every 2 to 3 days. Set up a M-W-F checking schedule and stick to it.
Begin control measures if the number of weevils equals or exceeds 0.3 weevils/trap/day.
Be diligent in this task from July to October, but really focus immediately following any 1”
-2” rainfall. If conditions are hot and dry, as they often are in July and August, weevil emergence may be delayed but can still be significant up until shuck-split. In Oklahoma, populations generally peak about the third week of September.
For homeowners that may have one or a few trees, it may be possible to “trap-out” the majority of their weevil population by encircling the trees with traps and following the same suggestions. This may reduce the number of insecticide applications needed in this sensitive environment and yet preserve pecans for harvesting. In localized “hot pockets,” where weevils have relied on a few trees in the area, thorough monitoring and treatment over a two to three year period can dramatically reduce or even eliminate the pecan weevil for several years
