One neighborhood in Ada was set upon by firefighters and police as an air conditioner fire broke out at virtually the same time an injury accident happened just a block away.
The two incidents happened Tuesday morning on Ada's west side. The crash occurred at 14th and Johnston, while at the same time, a structure fire was reported just a block south at 509 W. 15th Street.
One person in the crash was transported to a local hospital by Mercy EMS.
It was believed no one was in the residence when it caught fire.
The Ada Police Department, The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, The Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the incidents.
Officials responded to another two-vehicle injury accident early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of County road 1570 and County road 3534. One person was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, The Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the incident, which was being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
