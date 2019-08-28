OKLAHOMA CITY — Creative Oklahoma has elected Robyn Elliott, Cabinet secretary for the Department of Communications and Community Development at The Chickasaw Nation, as its new board chairman for FY ‘20.
“It’s great to have Robyn coming in as board chair at this particular time because, after being in existence for 12 years, we are now at a time where we are retooling and rethinking how we are going to use what we do to further an economy that is founded upon innovation and creative solutions,” said Meloyde Blancett, COK executive director. “She has some great ideas as to how we pursue the next 10 years.”
Creative Oklahoma also announces the election of five new members to its board of directors. The newly elected Board members are Wade Bray, executive director, Oklahoma Fashion Initiative/vice president of Creative — SRO Productions; Jane Jenkins, president/CEO, Downtown OKC Inc.; Jonna D. Kauger Kirschner, senior vice president, Chickasaw Nation Industries Inc.; Lance McDaniel, executive director, deadCenter, and Jay Shanker, attorney, Crowe & Dunlevy.
“We are also thrilled to welcome such solid talent as Wade, Jane, Jonna, Lance and Jay as our board’s newest additions, said Blancett. “They are joining Creative Oklahoma at a very exciting time, as we continue to rethink programs and partnerships that catalyze innovative solutions and creative thinking, such as our new Oklahoma Entrepreneur Mentoring Program. Each of these individuals brings cutting-edge perspectives to the table that complement our current board’s experiences so we can continue to promote and inspire Oklahoma in new and fresh ways.”
New board member backgrounds:
• Wade Bray, executive director, Oklahoma Fashion Initiative/vice president of Creative - SRO Productions, founded Oklahoma Fashion Initiative in 2017.
Oklahoma Fashion Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that will serve as a business incubator and talent hub supporting and developing the creative and commercial development of fashion (apparel, bags, jewelry, footwear, etc.) in Oklahoma.
Bray is experienced in the nonprofit sector in Oklahoma, working primarily in the arts and education. He has over 20 years experience at the director level, covering marketing, budgeting, production, creative direction, communications, community outreach and education. He is a member of the Oklahoma Governor’s International Team and the Network of International Creative Entrepreneurs team that traveled to The Netherlands and the Creativity World Forum in 2017.
• Jane Jenkins, president/CEO of Downtown OKC Inc., has 30 years of experience in downtown revitalization and management.
Jane is an internationally recognized speaker and expert on urban issues. She is a former chairman for the International Downtown Association Board of Directors and is also active in the International Economic Development Council, Urban Land Institute and the American Institute of Architects.
In 2014, Jane earned accreditation from the Congress for New Urbanism, and she was recently named a senior fellow at the Institute for Place Management in Manchester, England. She has been honored three times by the Oklahoma Journal-Record as one of “50 Women Making a Difference” in Oklahoma and has twice been listed by Friday Magazine as one of the most powerful women in Oklahoma.
Jane is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City and Leadership Oklahoma.
• Jonna D. Kauger Kirschner, senior vice president of Chickasaw Nation Industries Inc., was appointed as Chickasaw Nation Industries Inc.’s first-ever senior vice president of economic development. Kirschner’s current role is to enhance CNI’s ability to grow its economic impact by positioning its businesses to operate and thrive in the competitive market.
Before joining CNI, she served as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, where she had been general counsel for over 10 years. She was a member of Class V of the Governor’s Economic Development Program for State Officials.
Kirschner attended Dartmouth College and then obtained her law degree from Boston College Law School. She has practiced as a corporate attorney in several private law firms in both Oklahoma City and London, England, where she lived from 1987-1994. She has many volunteer interests and has chaired multiple fundraising committees for nonprofits.
• Lance McDaniel, executive director of deadCenter, started with deadCenter as a filmmaker and volunteer, screening a short film in 2006, followed by two documentaries, four narrative features and another short film told through dance.
As executive director, Lance has grown the festival from 10,000 to 30,000 people while creating lasting partnerships within the community.
As artistic director, Lance creates new programs, speaks to civic organizations about film and travels with Kim across Oklahoma, leading free film classes in high schools, technology centers and universities.
Lance has worked on 20 feature films as director, writer, producer, 1st AD, on-set dresser, props, etc. Lance hails from Alva and is a proud graduate of Stanford University.
• Jay Shanker, attorney with Crowe & Dunlevy, is a veteran entertainment industry attorney whose practice encompasses all aspects of entertainment and new media law.
The Oklahoma native joined Crowe & Dunlevy in 2017 after practicing law in Los Angeles from 1981 until 2005, with offices in Oklahoma City since 2005.
Jay’s business affairs and legal experience extend to the development, production and distribution of television and motion picture programming (including international co-productions), recorded music projects, live stage and events, book publishing, interactive media and fine arts representation. During his career, Jay has represented public, private and not-for-profit companies, along with individual producers, directors, writers, actors, musical and visual artists, industry executives and entrepreneurs.
His individual clients have over the years garnered prestigious international awards in every major creative media, including Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Clio award recognition. Jay has and continues to serve actively on numerous not-for-profit boards in Oklahoma.
The current Creative Oklahoma’s FY’20 board of directors officers are:
• Burns Hargis, founding chair; president, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater.
• Judy Allen, past chair; senior executive officer, Choctaw Nation, Durant.
• Robyn Elliot, chairman; Cabinet secretary for the Department of Communications and Community Development at The Chickasaw Nation, Ada.
• Mark Parker, treasurer; dean of Wanda Bass School of Music, Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma City.
• Charles Oppenheim, secretary; managing partner, The Oppenheim Group, Oklahoma City.
About Creative Oklahoma
Creative Oklahoma is a statewide nonprofit organization advancing Oklahoma’s economy through programs, projects and collaborative ventures in education, commerce and culture that help develop a more innovation-based entrepreneurial economy and an improved life quality for all Oklahomans. For more information, please visit www.stateofcreativity.com.
