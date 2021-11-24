Crawford selected as All-State Cast member at the OSSAA 4A State One Act competition

Latta High School senior Elizabeth Crawford was recently selected as All-State cast member at the OSSAA Class 4A State One Act competition. The team placed third at the competition. This is Elizabeth’s third All State cast member selection during her high school career. 

