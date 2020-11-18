Emergency personnel from numerous agencies in two counties responded at midday Tuesday to a reported plane crash on the Canadian River east of Francis.
Initial reports indicated an aircraft was upside down on a sandbar on the Seminole County side of the river. Rescue crews had difficulty reaching the scene due to lack of roads in the area and heavily wooded land. Within 30 minutes of the dispatch, an AirEvac Lifeteam medical helicopter was able to land at the scene and determine the aircraft was empty, and observed tracks leading away from the crash.
Crews continued to search the area on foot and by helicopter. By 1 p.m., emergency dispatch personnel were able to make contact with the pilot, who told them he was alone in the aircraft when it crashed, and had hiked out from the location Sunday morning. He was not injured. The identity of the pilot was not immediately known.
The exact type of aircraft was not immediately known, but photographs from the scene indicated it bore the tail number N9111, which is a Savage Cub-S registered to Jonathan M. Brown of Ada.
