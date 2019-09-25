A two-vehicle injury accident blocked portions of Main and Mississippi Tuesday morning, sending two to the hospital.
The driver of a sport utility vehicle was injured and transported by Mercy EMS and a 3-year-old child in the vehicle was also transported as a precaution.
Ada police, Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to the crash just after 8 a.m. Northbound MIssissippi and both lanes of Main Street were blocked while authorities investigated.
