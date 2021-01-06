A midday two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle tangled traffic at the intersection of Mississippi and Arlington, also known as Crazy Corner, Tuesday.
The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada by Mercy EMS. The condition of the subject was not immediately known.
Ada Police and Fire Department personnel worked to remove wreckage and investigate the cause of the crash, which happened in the southbound lane of Mississippi just north of the intersection with Arlington.
