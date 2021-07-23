A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning sent two drivers to two hospitals.
At least two vehicles were involved in the incident in the eastbound lanes of the 800-block of Arlington. The roadway was blocked while officials worked at the scene.
The Ada Police Department and the Ada Fire Department responded to the accident. Mercy EMS transported one driver to Mercy Hospital Ada and one driver to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, both with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.