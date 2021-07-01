Update: one person was killed in this incident. Watch for additional details in Friday's Ada News e-edition.
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 377 and County Road 1510, also known as Pruitt Road, Wednesday afternoon.
Both northbound lanes of U.S. 377 were closed as first responders tended to the victims. Two damaged passenger cars were visible in a ditch on the east side of the highway.
One individual was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada. It was not immediately known who was transported or the extent of their injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash. Units from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, the Ada FIre Department, and the Byng Fire Department also responded to the incident.
This is a developing story.
