Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at state Highway 3 and County Road 1630 near Stonewall.
Both vehicles, a box truck and a Jeep, rested upright on the right-of-way just northeast of the intersection, where both drivers required extrication from their vehicles. Traffic was slowed in both directions, but neither lane was blocked. Authorities requested an air ambulance, which was directed to land at the Stonewall High School softball field to transport one victim.
The Ada and Stonewall fire departments and Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the accident scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.