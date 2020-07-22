Several people were transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the entrance to the City of Ada landfill Wednesday afternoon.
The roadway, County Road 1520, was blocked by emergency vehicles as authorities investigated the accident. Two vehicles, an SUV and a full-size pickup, rested upright on the south side of the roadway.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Watch for additional information in an upcoming edition of The Ada News.
