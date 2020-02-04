Both lanes of South Main Street in Byng were closed for nearly two hours Tuesday morning after a vehicle rolled over, striking and damaging a power pole and a gas meter.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers at the scene said a full-size SUV was southbound in the 700-block of South Main Street at about 6:30 a.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a dog in the road. The vehicle could be seen sitting upright in a bar ditch.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was not injured.
The Byng Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident with Mercy EMS. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department assisted OHP at the scene.
