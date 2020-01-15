A two-vehicle crash blocked the outside northbound lane of State Highway 1 near the intersection with County Road 1580 Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was the second in two days at that location.
Officials say a disabled vehicle sat in the outside northbound lane when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene to assist. Another vehicle failed to slow down or stop, nearly colliding with a patrol car and a person standing on the roadway, ending up on the shoulder. No injuries were reported, but Mercy EMS was called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
