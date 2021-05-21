A two-vehicle accident blocked the southbound lanes of North Broadway Ave. just north of the intersection with 4th Street Friday morning.
The drive of one of the vehicles was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were pickups, both with visible front-end damage. Ada firefighters placed absorbent materials on fluids from one of the vehicles.
Ada Police investigated the crash.
