Four people were transported to local hospitals early Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident at the entrance to the Ada City landfill on County Road 1520.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a red Chevy pickup was westbound in front of the city landfill attempting to turn left into the entrance when it was struck from behind by a silver GMC Terrain attempting to pass at a high rate of speed. The SUV struck the rear of the pickup, then traveled further west, striking a tree.
The pickup was occupied by four persons, two of whom were transported the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, then treated and released.
Two individuals — a male driver and a female passenger — were in the GMC vehicle. Both occupants were transported to Mercy Hospital Ada and treated and released. The driver of the GMC was arrested for DUI and the female passenger was arrested for public intoxication.
Workers at the landfill assisted firefighters and additional personnel in cleaning up the scene, which was scattered with debris, much of which was originally destined for the landfill.
Personnel from The Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patroln their response to the accident.
