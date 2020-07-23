BYNG — Long-time Byng Schools Superintendent Todd Crabtree is retiring.
School administrators held a retirement party for Crabtree at the Byng School cafeteria Friday afternoon. About 40 people attended. Nearly all of the attendees wore face masks in response to the surge in novel coronavirus cases statewide.
Crabtree spent his entire educational career with Byng Schools spanning 39 years.
“I came here in 1981 as a science teacher,” Crabtree said. “I did that for 19 years. I was the High School councilor for two years. I was the Assistant Superintendent for six years. I’ve been Superintendent for 12 years.”
Crabtree says he may lend assistance during the transition during the fall semester.
“Between everything that’s going on, I just decided, ‘Okay, it’s time.’ Everybody said I’ll know when it’s time. I knew when it was time,” Crabtree said.
Crabtree’s predecessor as Superintendent was Stephen Crawford. Crabtree will be replaced by Kevin Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.