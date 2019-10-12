Crabtree family honored for ECU scoreboard contribution

East Central University President Katricia Pierson, far left, and ECU Athletic Director Jeff Williams, far right, honored the Crabtree family during the 2019 Homecoming football game for their contribution to the new video scoreboard located on the south end of Koi Ishto Stadium. The scoreboard features live game footage, replays, graphics and animation. The scoreboard configuration also includes two new play clocks (one for each end of the field) and a fixed-digit scoreboard located on the north end of the stadium. The improvements were made possible through ECU’s renewed contract with the Ada Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and the generosity of the Crabtree family. Pictured, from left, are Pierson, Tom Crabtree, Adam Crabtree and Williams.