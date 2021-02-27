The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA) announced its 2021 award recipients and two East Central University alums made the short, prestigious list.
The OSCPA selected ECU graduates Mike Crawford and Tony Scott for its distinguished Path Finder Award. Only four CPAs were chosen for this exclusive honor.
Both men have also been recognized for their careers by ECU. Crawford was presented ECU’s Distinguished Service Award in 2012. He earned his degree in Accounting from ECU in 1977 and is now retired from Crawford & Associates, PC, of Oklahoma City.
In 2019, Scott was named an ECU Distinguished Alumnus and delivered the commencement address that same year for fall graduates. Scott earned his Accounting degree from ECU in 1982 and is currently the Director of Business Development at Arledge & Associates, PC, in Edmond.
The OSCPA’s Path Finder Award honors an elite group of Oklahoma CPAs who are successful and well-respected for their business accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring of new CPAs. Honorees are selected based on professional dedication and inspiring the future of the CPA profession in Oklahoma.
Award winners will be recognized in a special edition of the Society’s magazine, CPAFOCUS, which will be released in March. The 2021 honorees will also be celebrated at the OSCPA’s 103rd annual meeting in September.
For more information about the OSCPA and its awards, visit www.oscpa.com. To start a career in Accounting, apply to ECU today at www.ecok.edu/apply.
