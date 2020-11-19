The East Central University Human Services Club in partnership with ECU Social Work Student Association is sponsoring Cozy Covers 2020.
The effort is intended to provide blankets to those in need in the Ada area.
The goal is to collect approximately 125 new and gently used blankets and distribute them to those in need in the Ada area.
The blankets will be distributed through Ada Youth Shelter & Services Inc., Ada Homeless Services, Mama T’s B&B. Donation bins will be around ECU campus for blanket donations of 4 or less. For large donations of 5 or more, or if a donor can’t make it to ECU campus, contact Kayleigh Turner at kayntur@email.ecok.edu or call 580-736-2447
The drive began Oct. 20 and runs through Dec. 4.
