COVID-19 vaccine website active

The Oklahoma State Departments of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination portal website is operating properly as of Jan. 21.
Residents were able to log in and fill out the required questionnaire, after which the site records user registrations, listing the phase, 1 through 4, to which the client belongs, and send the user an email acknowledging the registration.
The site, https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/, had experienced difficulty early in its inception, but staff at The Ada News were able to register Thursday.
An email from “OSDH Vaccine Scheduler3” states, “You have successfully registered to receive a COVID-19 Vaccine.”
Phase 1 of the vaccination schedule is currently being implemented, and includes first responders, health care workers, and residents 65 and older.
Full COVID-19 vaccination information is available at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.