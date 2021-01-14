Vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the pathogen responsible for the devastating COVID-19 disease pandemic, continued Wednesday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada.
Officials said 1800 doses of the Pfizer-made vaccine were delivered to healthcare workers, first responders, and Oklahoma residents age 65 and older. Unlike last Wednesday's vaccination event, this Wednesday's was by appointment only.
Additional deputies, police and City of Ada Street Department staff were called in to assist with traffic control as a steady stream of cars arrived at the east end of the Agri-Plex and rolled toward check-in stations outside the blue building at the facility. Some people seeking vaccines parked across Broadway to the west of the facility, causing additional traffic-control headaches for police and sheriff's deputies as they walked across four lanes of traffic.
Also unlike last week, Wednesday was sunny and dry, though still chilly.
"We are so glad it is dry today. Last week it was wet and slippery." Oklahoma State Health Department District 8 Public Information Officer Julie Williamson said. " We got up and running on time. We are getting people through here as quickly as we can. We added some additional staff this time to accommodate the larger numbers."
East Central University nursing students assisted public health nurses in administering the vaccinations.
Williamson reminded residents that it is important to receive their follow-up vaccinations from the same manufacturer as their initial vaccine.
"This week we're using Pfizer's vaccine, since supplies were available this time," Williamson added. "It is very important that you get the same manufacturer for both doses.".
