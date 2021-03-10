The Chickasaw Nation announced that it is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all educators and their family members at no cost.
In addition to vaccines being available to Chickasaw Nation citizens, employees and their families, as well as Chickasaw Nation Department of Health patients and their families, vaccines are now available to teachers at any grade-level or education facility, including child care teachers, vocational instructors, university and college educators, adult learning teachers and more.
“The Chickasaw Nation believes that if we can protect our educators from COVID-19, schools will continue to operate, and our children will be able to have a more normal school experience, which will benefit them for years to come,” said Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim. “Educators and those who work in education are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 and can be exposed to hundreds of students in closed environments.”
You do not need to be an employee of the Chickasaw Nation or a patient of the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health to be vaccinated if you are an educator. Teachers and their family members are eligible for a vaccination at any of the Chickasaw Nation vaccination locations.
Schedule an appointment for a drive-thru vaccine in Ada or at one of the satellite health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore or Tishomingo.
Recipients must be age 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine, and 16 or older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Those who have recently had COVID-19 are encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as they recover – there is no wait period unless the patient received treatment for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
“The COVID-19 vaccine, when combined with responsible public health measures such as masking, responsible distancing, hand and surface hygiene, limitation of group size and contact duration, and effective air exchanges, can result in significant protection from COVID-19 infection, and serious illness and injury,” Dr. Grim said. “For this reason, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can obtain ‘herd immunity’ as quickly as possible.”
Those currently diagnosed with COVID-19 must have completed quarantine or isolation before scheduling an appointment.
The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at (580) 272-1339 to assist patients 65 and older, and patients with no internet access. The call center is closed weekends and on Chickasaw Nation holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.